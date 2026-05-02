Turkey: Osimhen Bags Assist In Galatasaray’s Big Defeat To Samsunspor

Victor Osimhen provided an assist as Galatasaray fell 4-1 to Samsunspor on Saturday night.

Osimhen set up Yunus Akgün for the game’s opening goal after nine minutes.

The Nigeria international has so far registered 20 goals, and eight assists across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.

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Marius Mouandilmadji, and Cherif Ndiaye scored twice each for Samsunspor in the game.

Galatasaray were reduced to ten men after Günay Güvenç received a red card in the 63rd minute.

Second-placed Fenerbahce beat Istanbul Başakşehir 3-1 in another league game.

The Yellow Canaries cut Galatasaray’s lead to four points with three games left to play.



