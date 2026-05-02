Ligue 1: Awaziem, Nnadi Play 90 Minutes In Nantes Win Vs Marseille

Super Eagles duo of Chidozie Awaziem and Tochukwu Nnadi played all 90 minutes as Nantes thrashed Marseille 3-0 in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.
Awaziem, who was making his 25th appearance, has scored one goal and bagged two assists for Nantes this ongoing season.
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On the other hand, Nnadi was making his sixth appearance and bagged one assist for Marseille this ongoing season.
The host netted the opening goal in the 50th minute through Ganago before setting up Cabella for the second goal in the 54th minute, to the delight of the home supporters.
Nantes took the game beyond the reach of Marseille as Abline scored in the 58th minute to seal the maximum three points for the host.