Championship: Femi Azeez Grabs Brace In Millwall’s Win Over Oxford United

Femi Azeez scored twice as Millwall defeated Oxford United 2-0 in their Sky Bet Championship encounter on Saturday.

Azeez opened scoring for the hosts four minutes after the half hour mark with Mihailo

Ivanovic providing the assist.

The 24-year-old doubled Millwall’s lead three minutes after the break.

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Azeez has so registered 11 goals and eight assists in 35 league appearances for Millwall.

The Lions finished third on the table with 83 points from 46 matches.

Alex Neil’s side will face Hull City in the semi-final of the playoff.

The first leg will hold at the MKM Stadium on Friday, May 8, while the reverse fixture is slated The Den on Monday, May 11.

By Adeboye Amosu n



