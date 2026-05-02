Werder Bremen Boss Drops Hint On Boniface Absence Vs Augsburg

Werder Bremen head coach Daniel Thioune has hinted that Victor Boniface may not make the matchday squad for Saturday’s Bundesliga clash with FC Augsburg.

The Nigerian forward, currently on loan at Bremen, has struggled with injuries throughout the campaign, including a knee issue that kept him sidelined for a lengthy spell.

Although he recently returned to the squad, he remained an unused substitute during Bremen’s 1-1 draw against VfB Stuttgart.

The forward’s inclusion on the bench last weekend marked a significant progress in his recovery, especially after initially being ruled out for the remainder of the season following knee surgery.

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Despite this progress, Thioune has made it clear that Boniface’s place in the squad for the Augsburg game is uncertain, particularly with key players returning to fitness.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Werder Bremen 2.032 1xbet X Draw 4 1xbet FC Augsburg 3.655 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights SV Werder Bremen win FC Augsburg has lost 6 of their last 10 away matches. SV Werder Bremen under 2.5 goals SV Werder Bremen scored less than 2.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 home matches. SV Werder Bremen -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Bundesliga away matches, FC Augsburg has lost by at least 1 goals.

“It was important for Victor to be back. It worked well last week,” Thioune was quoted by Bild.

“With the return of Marco Friedl and Marco Grüll, I’ll have to make decisions that may go against one or two players.”

Thioune also downplayed the idea that Boniface’s physical presence would automatically earn him a place against Augsburg, noting that he has other forwards with similar attributes.

“I have other physically strong strikers available. We’ve really benefited from Salim Musah, and Jovan Milosevic offers a similar profile,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



