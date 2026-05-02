Petit Backs Osimhen To End Chelsea’s Striker Curse

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Victor Osimhen has what it takes to finally break the club’s long-standing striker’s curse.

The Blues have found it difficult to secure a reliable number nine in the years following the departures of Didier Drogba and Diego Costa

Osimhen was close to joining Chelsea two years ago, before moving to Turkish giants, Galatasaray.

The Nigeria international inspired Galatasaray to win a domestic double last season, emerging top scorer in the league.

This season, he has registered 20 goals, and seven assists across all competitions.

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Petit On Osimhen

“Victor Osimhen is doing well with Galatasaray but when he left Napoli, I was hoping that he was going to come to the Premier League, I have no idea why he chose Galatasaray,” ‎Petit, said on Andy’s Bet Club.

‎“Since Drogba, I think there’s been a curse around the number nine at Chelsea. I think it’s different with Osimhen because this guy has a really big personality and character, he could be the man to break that curse.”

Style Suited To Premier League

Petit highlighted Osimhen’s physicality and mentality as standout qualities, arguing that his combative, high-intensity style would pose serious problems for defenders in the English game.

‎”The way he plays on the pitch is a pain for defenders,” he added.

“This guy is very aggressive. He has something to prove. After he left France for Napoli, he did great in Italy. But then he was fighting with the president of Napoli, and then he went to Galatasaray.

‎”I think Osimhen has many seasons to play at the highest level. So I think that could be something very, very good for the Premier League. I think he has the character, the personality, and the background to play in the Premier League.”

By Adeboye Amosu



