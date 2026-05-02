Real Madrid Yet To Contact Me –Mourinho

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho has disclosed that he’s yet to be contacted by Real Madrid to be their next manager.



Recall that current Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa seems set to be replaced with the team heading for a second consecutive season without a major trophy.



Real Madrid trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by 11 points with five matches remaining and were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

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Reacting to the development, the Portuguese tactician who guided Real Madrid to the 2012 La Liga title stated that he’s yet to hear from the club.



“No one from Real Madrid has spoken to me. I can guarantee that,” Mourinho, 63, told reporters.



“I’ve been in football for so many years and I’m used to these things… but there’s nothing from Real Madrid.



“I have a year to go on my Benfica contract, and that’s all,” added Mourinho, whose side were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the play-off round in February.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Espanyol Barcelona 4.875 1xbet X Draw 3.84 1xbet Real Madrid 1.819 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Espanyol under 2.5 goals Espanyol scored less than 2.5 goals in all of the last 10 home matches. Espanyol under 1.5 goals Espanyol scored less than 1.5 goals in the LaLiga EA Sports in 11 of the last 15 matches. Espanyol over 0.5 goals Espanyol scored more than 0.5 goals in the LaLiga EA Sports in 11 of the last 15 matches.



