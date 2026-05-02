Mourinho Breaks Silence On Real Madrid Return

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho has denied talks with Real Madrid to return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, amid a number of reports claiming that he is in pole position to take over from Alvaro Arbeloa.

The Portuguese manager is one of the favourites for the job, with no clear candidate having emerged thus far.

The idea of Jurgen Klopp taking over was again denied this week, while Mourinho is one of a number of names being linked to the job, including Massimiliano Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery.

Of late though, Mourinho appears to be the preference of Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

“No, nobody from Real Madrid spoke to me, I can guarantee that. I’ve been in football for too many years, just like you have in journalism, and we’re used to these things, but nothing from Real Madrid,” Mourinho declared on Friday, as quoted by Marca (via Football Espana).

It was a subject he was probed on, but Mourinho was steadfast that there was no contact with Los Blancos.

“Nothing. I can’t say anything more. I already told your colleague that, regarding Real Madrid, nothing, and regarding Benfica, you already know the situation. I have one year left on my contract with Benfica, and that’s all.”

Perez and Mourinho were close during Mourinho’s first stint at the club from 2009 to 2013. The Real Madrid President is said to be the one leading the search for Alvaro Arbeloa’s replacement, yet there is no clear option to take over as things stand.

One of the question marks over Mourinho was his reaction to the racist incident involving Vinicius Junior at the Estadio da Luz this season, and the Real Madrid dressing room is reportedly not keen on his return.



