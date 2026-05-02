Okocha Is The Most Underrated Player In Premier League History —Arsenal Legend

Legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright has described former Super Eagles star midfielder Austin Okocha as the most underrated player in the history of the Premier League.

After spending four years at Paris Saint-Germain, Okocha joined Bolton Wanderers under Sam Allardyce as a free agent.

The mercurial number 10 became a favourite with the Bolton fans with his dazzling skills and helped them avoid relegation in his first season (2002-2003), scoring seven goals including one later voted the team’s Goal of the Season in the vital league win against West Ham United.

Okocha was handed the captain’s armband in the 2003/2004 campaign and led Bolton to the League Cup final, their first cup final in nine years, where they lost 2-1 to Middlesbrough.

Speaking on The Overlap, Wright joined the debate on the most underrated player in Premier League history and picked Okocha as his choice.

Also Read: Danny Mills: ‘Jay Jay Okocha Was A Pre-Messi Genius In The Premier League’ | Complete Sports Exclusive

According to Wright Okocha deserved much recognition for his displays at Bolton Wanderers.

“Jay-Jay Okocha,” Wright said when asked who he believes is the most underrated player in EPL history.

“He should have got much more love. Bolton!”

During his time at Bolton, Okocha was voted Premier League Player of the Month on November 2003.

Also, he picked up Bolton Wanderers Player of the Year in the 2004–05 season.

In 2017, Okocha was voted the best player to have ever played for Bolton Wanderers at the Reebok/Macron Stadium.

By James Agberebi



