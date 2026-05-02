NPFL: Kun Khalifat Ready To Take Down ‘Old Dog’ Kano Pillars — Uzoho

Kun Khalifat FC head coach, Obinna Uzoho, has expressed confidence ahead of his side’s crucial clash against Kano Pillars.

The Owerri-based club will host the four-time NPFL champions at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, with both teams eager to claim maximum points as they battle to avoid relegation this season.

Kano Pillars, managed by Mohammed Babaganaru, currently sit 12th on the table with 45 points, while Kun Khalifat occupy 18th position with 40 points.

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Despite the challenge, Uzoho insists his team is fully prepared and determined to secure victory.

“We are facing one of the traditional giants of the NPFL. Sai Masu Gida have a rich history, but we are playing on our home turf,” Uzoho told the club’s media.

“We respect them, but we are not afraid. They may have the reputation, but we have the hunger. Our team is more technically disciplined and tactically ready for this game. Our focus is on getting all three points.”

Kun Khalifat are unbeaten in their last three league games.

By Adeboye Amosu



