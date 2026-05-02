U-20 WWCQ: Malawi Look To End Falconets’ Perfect World Cup Qualification Record

Nigeria’s Falconets host Malawi in the first leg of their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier, final round, on Saturday, 2 May 2026, at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne.

The Falconets are targeting a 12th appearance at the U-20 women’s World Cup which will take place in Poland in September.

Since making its debut at the maiden edition in 2002 in Canada, the Falconets have never failed to qualify for the world showpiece.

Falconets & Malawi’s Road To Final Round

To get to the final round the qualifiers, the Falconets thrashed Rwanda 5-0 on aggregate in the second round.

The third round saw the coach Moses Aduku side come up against Senegal, who their edged out with an aggregate score of 3-1 to progress.

Now, standing before the Falconets and qualification to a 12th U-20 women’s World Cup is little known Malawi, who have been impressive especially in front of goal.

Malawi got their qualifying campaign off to a 4-2 aggregate victory over Central African Republic in the first round. And in the second round they got the Better of South Sudan 3-1 over two legs.

Also Read: 2026 U-20 WWCQ: Malawi Captain Expects Intense Game With Falconets

It was in the third round that the Malawians showed how deadly they can be in front of goal, as they battered Guinea-Bissau with a 6-2 aggregate win.

Also, it is important to note that the Malawians are not bad travelers, as they are yet to suffer defeat in their previous three away fixtures in the qualifiers – drawing two and winning one.

Knocking out the Falconets will see Coach Maggie Chombo’s team become the first ever Malawian side – men or women, senior or junior – to qualify for a FIFA World Cup tournament.

Beating Nigeria Will Be Big Achievement For Our Football – Malawi Coach

Speaking ahead of the first leg clash head coach, Chombo, said defeating the Falconets will be a massive achievement for Malawian football.

“That would be a big achievement to Malawian football, this is our third time (playing in the U-20 qualifiers), in 2020 we were knocked out by Zimbabwe and in 2021 we lost to Zambia.

“So, to win against Nigeria and qualify for the World Cup would be a big achievement for me as a coach and to the players as well and a huge development in women’s football in Malawi because as we all know Malawi football is growing.”

Four teams will represent Africa at this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Twice Runners-Up At U-20 Women’s World Cup

The Falconets have appeared twice in the final of the U-20 women’s World Cup, losing to Germany on both occasions in 2010 and 2014.

Their first appearance in the final saw them go down to a 2-0 defeat to Germany, who were the hosts.

Four years later in Canada, the Germans triumphed 1-0 over the Falconets after extra-time.

By James Agberebi in Ikenne



