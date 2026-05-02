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    I’m Not Finished Yet –Salah

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has disclosed that he still has a lot to give and feels physically in good shape, despite confirming his intention to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

    The Egyptian international recently suffered a minor muscle injury against Crystal Palace that has ruled him out of the Manchester United clash on Sunday.

    Salah, in a chat with TNT Sport, noted he has good options for his future but has not yet decided on his next club.

    Read Also:Petit Backs Osimhen To End Chelsea’s Striker Curse

    ‘I feel good, body wise I feel all right,’ said Salah, 33. ‘I didn’t become old overnight.

    ‘Last season I had this incredible season, I think I have a lot to give and I will see what is the best for me.

    ‘To go through the season, I feel like this is the right thing to do now and I have peace with it. The season was tough for all of us. I don’t want to say much.’


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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