I’m Not Finished Yet –Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has disclosed that he still has a lot to give and feels physically in good shape, despite confirming his intention to leave Anfield at the end of the season.



The Egyptian international recently suffered a minor muscle injury against Crystal Palace that has ruled him out of the Manchester United clash on Sunday.



Salah, in a chat with TNT Sport, noted he has good options for his future but has not yet decided on his next club.

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‘I feel good, body wise I feel all right,’ said Salah, 33. ‘I didn’t become old overnight.



‘Last season I had this incredible season, I think I have a lot to give and I will see what is the best for me.



‘To go through the season, I feel like this is the right thing to do now and I have peace with it. The season was tough for all of us. I don’t want to say much.’

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester United 2.318 1xbet X Draw 3.905 1xbet Liverpool FC 3.05 1xbet



