NPFL: Enyimba Boosted By Top Scorer’s Return Ahead Crucial Remo Stars Clash

Enyimba Receive Timely Boost With Michael’s Return

Enyimba have been handed a massive squad boost ahead of their Sunday’s NPFL matchday 36 high-octane clash against title holders, Remo Stars, Completesports.com reports.

This follows the return of the People’s Elephant leading scorer, Chidera Michael, who was unavailable during the April 26 Abia State FA Cup final against Ahudiyannem FC.

Michael joined the People’s Elephant at the start of the 2025/2026 NPFL season from Ozalla FA, Onitsha, Anambra State. Despite making his debut season in the elite league, Michael has blossomed to become the nine-time champions’ leading scorer with 10 goals, with three matches left to end the season.

Enyimba, Remo Stars Locked In Tight Survival Battle

Enyimba are 13th in the standings with 43 points, the same tally as their Sunday’s opponents, Remo Stars, who sit 15th on the log as a result of an inferior goal difference.

Also Read: NPFL: Michael Fires Into Golden Boot Race With 10th Goal For Enyimba In Debut Season

But Enyimba winger, Ezekiel Edidiong, who joined from Remo Stars prior to the start of the current campaign, is already raising the stakes against his former employers.

Edidiong once featured for Akwa United before his move to Remo Stars. He said there would be no sentiment in facing his former club in this ‘relegation survival’ clash.

Enyimba Star Edidiong Eyes Victory Against Former Club

The former U-20 Flying Eagles winger labelled Sunday’s match between his former club and present team as an ‘emotional match’, but insisted that Enyimba’s mission to secure the maximum three points to steady their NPFL campaign remains ‘non-negotiable’.

“I had sweet memories with Remo Stars and I am looking forward to playing against them this weekend,” began Edidiong, who won the title with the Sky Blue side last season.

“I feel a bit emotional regarding the memories I had with them, but right now the pride of the People’s Elephant comes first.”

Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba Coach Deutsch Insists Relegation Talk Is ‘A Joke’ After Katsina Rout

Edidiong is expected to play a key role for Enyimba against Coach Daniel Ogunmodede’s Remo Stars side, which is famed for its tactical discipline and sharp attacking transitions. Edidiong was on the scoresheet when Enyimba visited Remo Stars in the first-round fixture in Abeokuta.

Enyimba Fans Urged To Play 12th Man Role

The flying winger also made a passionate call to the Aba faithful, urging them to flood the stadium and play their role as the club’s famous 12th man.

“I want to call on the esteemed fans of Enyimba to turn up in their numbers and support us as we go for a ‘non-negotiable’ three points against Remo Stars.”

There are concerns in the backline, with centre-back Emeka Onyema currently racing against time to be fit after sustaining an injury during Enyimba’s Abia State FA Cup final triumph over Ahudiyannem FC. Peter Afolayan, who was substituted in the last league game against Rangers in Enugu, is also a major doubt for the Remo Stars clash.

Enyimba and Remo Stars have met 15 times across competitions, with Remo having the upper hand with five wins against Enyimba’s four, while six encounters have ended in draws.

By Sab Osuji



