Madrid Open Final: I’ve To Be At My Best –Zverev Speaks Ahead Sunday’s Showdown Vs Sinner

Germany tennis star Alexander Zverev has disclosed that he has to be at his best to overcome Jannik Sinner in the final of the Madrid Open on Sunday.



Zverev acknowledged Sinner’s dominant form, being undefeated since February, and noted that while AI provides data, it cannot fully help overcome Sinner’s current level.



Interestingly, Sinner has won their last eight consecutive meetings, with Zverev last beating him in 2023.

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In a chat with the ATP Tour, Zverev noted that Sinner is playing at a level where everything seems effortless.



“He’s World No. 1 and hasn’t lost a match since the beginning of February,” Zverev said of Sinner, who is on a 22-match winning streak.



“I think right now he’s definitely the best player in the world. I think I have to play very, very good tennis to have a chance.

“But I know I’m capable of doing that, and I will try to do my best on Sunday.”







