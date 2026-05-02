Galatasaray Renew Interest In Super Eagles Midfielder

Galatasaray have renewed their pursuit of Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika, Completesports.com reports.

The Turkish Super Lig champions previously attempted to sign the Nigeria international in January.

Their bid was however I turned down by the Belgian club.

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With former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira expected to depart RAMS Park this summer, the Yellow and Reds are reportedly considering Onyedika as a suitable replacement, according to Turkish outlet Yeni Akit.

The 25-year-old has also declined an offer to extend his contract with Club Brugge, with just aaa year remaining on his current deal at the 19-time Belgian champions.

Onyedika joined Club Brugge from Danish outfit FC Midtylland in 2022.

By Adeboye Amosu



