EXCLUSIVE: NPFL 2025/2026 Set To Produce Best Champions In Decades — Iroha

Ben Iroha, a former Super Eagles defender, has posited that the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season could produce the best Nigerian league champions in decades, Completesports.com reports.

Iroha, a 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Eaglets assistant coach, exclusively told Completesports.com on Friday that the organisation of the league this term has been reflected in the tight positions of teams at both the top and bottom of the table, with no side holding a clear advantage in the title race.

NPFL Title Race Still Wide Open With Three Games Left

“If you ask me, no team yet — not even Rangers, not even Rivers United — can lay a strong claim to the league title despite occupying the first and second positions on the table with only three games to go,” Iroha said from his base in Texas, USA, when Completesports.com quizzed him on the likely winners of the 2025/2026 NPFL title.

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“Even the third and fourth teams on the table still have bright chances too. The same applies to the bottom half of the table.

“It goes to show how tough and organised the league has been this season. And it means we’re likely going to have more realistic and acceptable winners for the first time in many years.

“And I think the credit should go to the organisers. They have done a good job, at least for now.”

NPFL Organisation And Fair Officiating Earn Praise

Iroha, a former Iwuanyanwu Nationale and Flash Flamingoes wing-back, later served as assistant coach of Heartland during the reign of the late Kelechi ‘Caterpillar’ Emetole, when the Naze Millionaires reached the 2009 CAF Champions League final, losing to TP Mazembe on the away goals rule following a 2–2 aggregate scoreline.

“I must say that for the teams to be neck-and-neck in pursuit of the title at this stage shows how competitive it has been,” Iroha added.

“To an extent, it shows the level of administrative work put in by the organisers. Think about it — for the first time, issues like infringements of the rules are promptly handled, with parties involved accepting the punishments as fair.

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Fixture Synchronisation With Europe Shows NPFL Progress

“For the first time also, our league fixtures are running almost in sync with their European counterparts. The EPL, which is the closest league Nigerians watch on television and admire, also has about three or four games to go — and that’s the same number of matches remaining in the NPFL.

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“I just hope it gets better. But for now, let’s commend the organisers while wishing the teams well in their aspirations. Whoever wins should aim to replicate such performances at the CAF inter-club competitions next season.”

Commercial Growth Remains Key Area For Improvement

Asked about areas where the league could improve, Iroha — who once played professional football in the Netherlands with Maastricht — pointed to the need for stronger commercialisation.

“There’s a need for a more visible and realistic presence of the league on television,” Iroha said.

“Football is all about business. Once the league begins to command strong visibility on television, more investors will come in.”

By Sab Osuji



