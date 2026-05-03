Osimhen Laments Galatasaray’s Big Defeat To Samsunspor

Victor Osimhen has reflected on Galatasaray’s heavy defeat to Samsunspor, Completesports.com reports.

Okan Buruk’s side went down 4-1 to their hosts at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayıs Stadium on Saturday night.

Osimhen set up Yunus Akgün for the game’s opening goal after nine minutes.

Samsunspor then went on to score four times to secure the maximum points.

Istanbul rivals, Fenerbahçe reduced Galatasaray’s lead at the top of the log to four points after their 3-1 home win against Istanbul Başakşehir.

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Osimhen Apologises To Fans

Osimhen apologised to Galatasaray fans for their poor display in the game.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy. We knew our opponent was tough and that winning the championship here wouldn’t be easy. We have to congratulate our opponent. They pushed us hard. To be honest, we can’t say we played well either,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

“Now we’ll focus on our home game. Hopefully, we’ll win there and declare our championship. We apologize to our fans who supported us so well away from home. They didn’t leave us alone for 90 minutes. Now we’ll look ahead. We’ll focus on the next game. We want to celebrate the championship in that game.

Time To Move On

Despite the setback, Osimhen declared that they will do their best to win the title.

“We played an incredible match against Fenerbahçe. We can call that match the one that brought us the championship. We prepare well for every match. We prepared well for this match as well. We shouldn’t dwell on this,” added Osimhen.

” We need to move on. We want to win the match in front of our fans and declare the championship. From my point of view, nothing has changed. Our team will give everything in the upcoming matches, just like they have throughout the season. We will continue. We will focus on the next match. We are all going into a critical match, and we want to win this match to realize our dreams.”

By Adeboye Amosu



