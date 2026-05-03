Supercomputer Predicts EPL Table After Arsenal’s Dominant Win Over Fulham

Arsenal are living up to their end of the bargain in the Premier League title race.

Saturday’s emphatic 3–0 win over Fulham saw Mikel Arteta’s side move six points clear at the top of the table, but things are not as they seem. Manchester City, having only recently tied things up in the games played column, are two matches behind once again.

That gap of six points could easily have shrunk to zero by the time Arsenal next play in the Premier League, proving it really is all to play for at this tense stage of the season.

According to si.com, with the crowning of a champion inching ever closer, the Opta supercomputer has offered up a prediction for the conclusion of this fascinating title race.

On paper, Arsenal are in an imposing position. A six-point lead over Manchester City warns Pep Guardiola’s side that they must be perfect over their next two games if they want to match their pace. A 3–0 win over Fulham also did wonders for the Gunners’ goal difference.

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This pressure is nothing new to City, who begin the latest chapter of their title charge away at Everton on Monday. They then host Brentford on Saturday, one day before Arsenal’s next Premier League game, at which point the two sides would be tied up on games once again.

Manchester United can confirm their spot in next season’s Champions League with victory over Liverpool on Sunday. Michael Carrick’s side are in an imposing position and have long known their spot in Europe’s top competition is waiting for them.

Aston Villa and Liverpool are separated by less than a single point in the simulation, but neither side will care particularly. Both threatened to be dragged into a battle for their place in the Champions League, so there will be few tears among the fanbase that ends up fifth.



