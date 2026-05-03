Gyokeres Equals Henry, Sanchez Scoring Feats At Arsenal After Fulham Win

Viktor Gyokeres equaled the goalscoring feats by Thierry Henry and Alexis Sánchez at Arsenal, after helping Mikel Arteta’s side thrash Fulham 3-0 at the Emirates on Saturday.

Gyokeres scored two goals and also provided an assist in the first half to take his season tally to 21 goals in all competitions.

This means he is the third player to achieve the feat in the Premier League era, after Henry (26 goals in 1999-2000 season) and Sanchez (25 goals in 2014-2015 season).

Bukayo Saka, making his first start since Arsenal lost to City in the Carabao Cup final on March 22, was the architect, laying on Gyokeres’ ninth-minute opener.

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Saka then doubled his side’s advantage with five minutes of the opening period left, as he fired into the back of the net off an assist from Gyokeres.

Gyokeres increased Arsenal’s tally to three prior to the interval when he headed home Leandro Trossard’s cross in first-half stoppage time.

With the dominant win against Fulham, the Gunners now lead Manchester City by six points, with a better goal difference of four having played two matches more.



