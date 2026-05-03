McTominay Is An Average Player –Ex-Belgium Star

Former AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has publicly criticized Napoli’s Scott McTominay, labeling the Scotland international an “average player” despite his successful 2024–25 season in Italy.



Speaking on Sky Calcio Unplugged, Nainggolan expressed his dislike for McTominay’s playing style, claiming that while he scores goals, he lacks the technical refinement to play at the highest level.

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“He scores a lot of goals, but in general play… he’ll always get 12, 13, 14 goals, but if he has to build play, he doesn’t have the technique to operate between the lines. He’s an average player,” he told Sky Calcio Unplugged.



“At my peak I was better than him (McTominay) and Hakan Calhanoglu, but I put Nicolo Barella above myself.



“He doesn’t always score many goals, but when he does, they are important, and you can always feel the difference when he plays.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet AS Roma 1.616 1xbet X Draw 4.47 1xbet ACF Fiorentina 5.79 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights AS Roma win ACF Fiorentina has lost 4 of their last 5 away meetings against AS Roma. AS Roma under 2.5 goals AS Roma scored less than 2.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 home matches. AS Roma over 1.5 goals AS Roma scored more than 1.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 home matches.



