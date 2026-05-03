NPFL: Rangers Beat Bayelsa United Away, Rivers United Thrash Abia Warriors

Rangers consolidated their lead at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, following a 2-0 away win over Bayelsa United in Yenagoa on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The Flying Antelopes scored in each half to seal an important win.

Rangers top the standings with 62 points from 36 matches.

Second-placed Rivers United thrashed Abia Warriors 3-0.

Wasiu Falolu, Timothy Zachariah, and Bello Babatunde were on target for Rivers United in the game.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars moved to second position following a 3-2 win over Nasarawa United.

Lucky Emmanuel scored twice for Shooting Stars within the opening 24 minutes.

Nasarawa United however fought back through goals from JoFrank Istifanus and Habibu Alakija.

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Qamar Adegoke netted the winning goal for Shooting Stars 13 minutes from time.

Nine-time champions Enyimba boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 home win against holders Remo Stars in Aba.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Angers SCO 3.64 1xbet X Draw 3.555 1xbet Strasbourg Alsace 2.176 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Under 3.5 goals 4 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Angers SCO against RC Strasbourg ended with less than 3.5 goals. No Draw RC Strasbourg didn't draw in 9 of their last 15 Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches. Angers SCO under 1.5 goals Angers SCO scored less than 1.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 home matches.

Remo Stars took the lead through Victor Mbaoma in the 21st minute.

Veteran winger Stanley Dimgba restored parity for Enyimba seven minutes later, while Chidera Michael netted the winner in the 49th minute.

Kun Khalifat moved out of the bottom three courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Kano Pillars.

After a goalless first half, Mmesoma Nnorom put Kun Khalifat ahead 10 minutes after the break, while Luis Dadong equalised for Pillars in the 85th minute.

Oghenetega Ebetomame fired home the winning goal deep into stoppage time.

Tejiri Emonena scored the decisive goal on the hour mark as Warri Wolves defeated Plateau United 1-0 in Ozoro.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Barau FC thrashed El-kanemi Warriors 3-0 with Sunday Anthony, Henry Ezeonye, and Joseph Atule scoring the goals.

Full Results

Barau 3-0 El-Kanemi

Tornadoes 2-2 Kwara Utd

Enyimba 2-1 Remo Stars

Bayelsa Utd 0-2 Rangers

Rivers Utd 3-0 Abia Warriors

Kun Khalifat 2-1 Kano Pillars

Wolves 1-0 Plateau Utd

3SC 3-2 Nasarawa Utd



