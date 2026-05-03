Slot: VAR Was Against Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has expressed significant frustration with VAR, claiming decisions have consistently worked against his side throughout the season.



Following a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, where a controversial Benjamin Sesko goal stood, Slot launched an impassioned rant, citing multiple instances where VAR interventions went against Liverpool.



“If it was a touch (by Sesko) which I think it is — in a ball sport it has a certain curve and it changes — it must be a contact then we should have a debate is that enough to disallow a goal.

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“I don’t think it is a surprise to anyone this season that if there is a VAR intervention it goes against us. It has been the whole season the same.”



“I remember PSG at home, getting a penalty for a soft touch on (Alexis) Mac Allister, VAR intervenes and it is not a pen,” the Dutchman explained.



“The other week, PSG gets one. This time, the referee stops play when a United player is injured off the pitch, but last week played continues when our goalkeeper is on the floor needing treatment.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 1.983 1xbet X Draw 3.965 1xbet Chelsea FC 3.86 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea over 0.5 goals Chelsea scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. Under 3.5 goals 4 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Liverpool against Chelsea ended with less than 3.5 goals. Liverpool win Liverpool has won 7 of their last 10 home matches.



