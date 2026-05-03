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    Slot: VAR Was Against Liverpool

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Liverpool manager Arne Slot has expressed significant frustration with VAR, claiming decisions have consistently worked against his side throughout the season.

    Following a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, where a controversial Benjamin Sesko goal stood, Slot launched an impassioned rant, citing multiple instances where VAR interventions went against Liverpool.

    “If it was a touch (by Sesko) which I think it is — in a ball sport it has a certain curve and it changes — it must be a contact then we should have a debate is that enough to disallow a goal.

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    “I don’t think it is a surprise to anyone this season that if there is a VAR intervention it goes against us. It has been the whole season the same.”

    “I remember PSG at home, getting a penalty for a soft touch on (Alexis) Mac Allister, VAR intervenes and it is not a pen,” the Dutchman explained.

    “The other week, PSG gets one. This time, the referee stops play when a United player is injured off the pitch, but last week played continues when our goalkeeper is on the floor needing treatment.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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