Scotland: Iheanacho Scores Winner For Celtic Against Hibernian

Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench to score the winning goal as Celtic edged Hibernian FC 2–1 at Easter Road on Sunday, keeping their Scottish Premiership title hopes alive.

Daizen Maeda had earlier put Celtic ahead with a simple tap-in just before halftime.

However, the hosts responded in stoppage time of the first half, with Joe Newell drawing Hibernian level.



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Iheanacho replaced Yang Hyun-jun in the 70th minute and made an immediate impact, scoring what proved to be the decisive goal just two minutes later.

The strike marked his seventh goal in all competitions for Celtic this season.

Martin O’Neill’s side remain second in the table, level on points with leaders who still have a game in hand.

By Adeboye Amosu



