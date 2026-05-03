Super Eagles Prospect Signs New Pro Contract With Bournemouth

Harold William has signed a new long-term contract with Premier League club Bournemouth.

Eligible to represent both England and Nigeria, he remains an exciting prospect for the future.

William enjoyed success since joining the Cherries as a scholar in the summer of 2023 from Charlton Athletic.

Read Also:Ehizibue Elated To Score In Udinese Win Over Torino

A versatile player, capable of operating in both defence and midfield, he quickly established himself as a key figure within the youth setup.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet AFC Bournemouth 1.666 1xbet X Draw 4.265 1xbet Crystal Palace 5.53 1xbet

Speaking to afcb.co.uk, William said: “I’m really pleased to continue my journey with Bournemouth and I’m excited for what the future brings at this fantastic club.”

Academy Manager Sam Gisborne praised the youngster’s development and character: “Harold has shown tremendous growth since joining us, both on and off the pitch. His athleticism, versatility, and willingness to learn make him a valuable asset to the club.

“He’s embraced every challenge, and the new contract is testament to the hard work he’s put in over the past year.”

By Adeboye Amosu



