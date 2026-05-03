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    Super Eagles Prospect Signs New Pro Contract With Bournemouth

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Harold William has signed a new long-term contract with Premier League club Bournemouth.

    Eligible to represent both England and Nigeria, he remains an exciting prospect for the future.

    William enjoyed success since joining the Cherries as a scholar in the summer of 2023 from Charlton Athletic.

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    A versatile player, capable of operating in both defence and midfield, he quickly established himself as a key figure within the youth setup.

    Speaking to afcb.co.uk, William said: “I’m really pleased to continue my journey with Bournemouth and I’m excited for what the future brings at this fantastic club.”

    Academy Manager Sam Gisborne praised the youngster’s development and character: “Harold has shown tremendous growth since joining us, both on and off the pitch. His athleticism, versatility, and willingness to learn make him a valuable asset to the club.

    “He’s embraced every challenge, and the new contract is testament to the hard work he’s put in over the past year.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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