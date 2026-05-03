AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Super Eagles To Know Opponents May 19

The Super Eagles will discover their opponents in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, 19 May, Completesports.com reports.

48 teams including the three co-hosts, Kenya, Tanzania , and Uganda will participate in the qualifiers.

The qualifiers will be played across three FIFA international windows in September, October, and November.

The 48 teams will be drawn into 12 groups of four teams each.

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The top two teams in each group will qualify for the final tournament.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles finished third at the AFCON 2025 finals in Morocco.

The Opening Match will be played on Saturday, 19 June 2027 and the Final on Saturday, 17 July 2027.

CAF announced that the competition will run from Saturday, 19 June to Saturday, 17 July, 2027.

By Adeboye Amosu



