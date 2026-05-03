Ehizibue Elated To Score In Udinese Win Over Torino

Kingsley Ehizibue was full of excitement after playing a key role in Udinese’s 2-0 win over Torino, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigerian defender gave the Zebras the lead in first-half stoppage time, marking his second goal in as many matches for Kosta Runjaic’s side.

Thomas Kristensen added the second goal six minutes into the second half to secure the victory.

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Reflecting on the team’s performance, the player expressed his delight:

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Cagliari Calcio 2.588 1xbet X Draw 3.23 1xbet Udinese Calcio 3.13 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Udinese win Udinese has won 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Cagliari. Udinese to score first Udinese scored first in 6 of their last 9 Serie A Enilive matches. BTTS No In 10 of the last 15 Udinese's matches, only one or none of the teams scored.

“It’s a great day for me. I thank God for this environment. I’m happy to be with my teammates and my captain. This is an important season for us — we are aiming for 50 points, and now we have 47, so we’re on the right path,” Ehizibue told the club’s official website.

The 30-year-old has now scored two goals in 30 league appearances for Udinese this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



