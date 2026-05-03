EPL: Man United Edge Liverpool In Five-Goal Thriller, Seal Champions League Spot

Kobbie Mainoo scored the winner as Manchester United defeated Liverpool 3-2 in an entertaining Premier League game at Old Trafford to seal a spot in next year’s UEFA Champions League.



Following Bournemouth’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday, the Red Devils needed one point to be certain of finishing in the Premier League’s top five.



The Red Devils wasted no time to announce their intention as Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko struck inside the opening 14 minutes.

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But United gifted Arne Slot’s stumbling side a way back just after half-time, with substitute Amad Diallo’s misplaced pass punished by Dominik Szoboszlai before Cody Gakpo leveled the scores following a Senne Lammens blunder.



However, Mac Allister’s weak clearance fell to Mainoo in the 77th minute before placing the ball neatly into the net to seal the maximum three points.



Man United’s victory ensured they did the league double over Liverpool for the first time since 2015-16 and secured Champions League football with three games to spare as boss Michael Carrick furthered his case for the long-term role.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 1.983 1xbet X Draw 3.965 1xbet Chelsea FC 3.86 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea over 0.5 goals Chelsea scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. Under 3.5 goals 4 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Liverpool against Chelsea ended with less than 3.5 goals. Liverpool win Liverpool has won 7 of their last 10 home matches.



