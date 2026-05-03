Carrick Sets New Record After Man United Win vs Liverpool

Manchester United completed their first league double over Liverpool since the 2015-16 season after a dramatic 3-2 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Kobbie Mainoo, who signed a new contract earlier this week, scored the decisive winner for the Red Devils after Liverpool had recovered from a two-goal first-half deficit to level the contest after the break.

Matheus Cunha gave the home side a flying start by scoring inside six minutes, before Benjamin Sesko added another less than 10 minutes later to place United in a commanding position.

Liverpool improved significantly in the second half, and goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo dragged the Reds level, only for Mainoo to have the final say and secure all three points.

When Michael Carrick was appointed interim head coach following the departure of Ruben Amorim, few anticipated such an extraordinary transformation.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 1.983 1xbet X Draw 3.965 1xbet Chelsea FC 3.86 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea over 0.5 goals Chelsea scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. Under 3.5 goals 4 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Liverpool against Chelsea ended with less than 3.5 goals. Liverpool win Liverpool has won 7 of their last 10 home matches.

Also Read: Maguire: Carrick Deserves Man United Job On Permanent Basis

Under Carrick, United have rediscovered belief and rhythm, and with each successive victory confidence has surged, culminating in the club sealing Champions League qualification after a two-year absence.

According to Opta Joe (via Sports Mole) Carrick has become only the sixth manager, and the first Englishman, to win eight of his opening nine Premier League matches.

Having beaten Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, Carrick has made a powerful case to be handed the job permanently.



