West Ham Manager: Relegation Battle Will Go Down To The Wire

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo has predicted that the 2025-26 Premier League relegation battle will go “down to the wire” following a series of tight results.



Following a 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, which left the Hammers fighting for survival, Nuno in a chat with BBC Match of the Day, stated that the team must stick together for the final, crucial matches.



“I stand here honest and trying to speak to you about what I saw,” he said.

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“Brentford is a very good team but the way we react and play the first half, hitting the post, having a goal disallowed for a tight margin, it gives us hope at half-time. But the penalty hurts us and after that it becomes an old situation with the rush.



“But it’s up to us how we react to a tough loss today. (The penalty) It hurt us; it goes against what we wanted in the half-time talk. Unfortunately, we conceded from a penalty, which could have been avoided.



“It’s up to us how we will react to the situation and noise. Let’s stick together. We have three games to go. It will go down to the wire, the last game. We have to stick together.”





Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet West Ham United 5.43 1xbet X Draw 4.265 1xbet Arsenal FC 1.676 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Arsenal -1.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against West Ham United, Arsenal has won by at least 2 goals. BTTS Yes In 7 of the last 10 Arsenal's away matches, both teams scored. Arsenal win Arsenal has won 3 of their last 5 away meetings against West Ham United.



