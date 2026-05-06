UCL: Arsenal Are The Best Team We’ve Faced This Season —Simeone

Diego Simeone hailed Arsenal as the ‘best team’ Atletico Madrid have faced this season after his side’s deflating Champions League semi-final defeat.

Simeone took his Atletico side to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night hoping to reach the club’s first Champions League final since 2016.

The first leg ended 1-1 and another cagey game in north London was settled by Bukayo Saka’s first-half goal.

Arsenal have not only booked their place in a first Champions League final in 20 years but are closing in on the Premier League title, boasting a five-point lead over Manchester City.

Simeone said Arsenal were worthy winners of the first semi-final tie and described Mikel Arteta’s team as the best he has faced this season despite meeting La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid on multiple occasions.

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Asked whether Atletico were unlucky not to reach the final, which will be held on May 30 in Budapest, Simeone said: “Well if we got knocked out it’s because our opponents deserved to get through,” Simeone was quoted on Metro.

“They took their big chance in the first-half and they deserved to get through. I feel calm, I feel peaceful.

“We weren’t clinical enough with the situations we were in. We improved in the second-half. There were things that could’ve gone our way but they didn’t.

“We gave it our all and now we have to accept the place that we are in. Thanks to our supporters and players I feel proud to be where we are right now.

“I said we wanted to compete and we have done that. Unfortunately we haven’t won anything but we have got to places that are hard to get to.

“Arsenal were the better team over these two legs, they are the best team we have faced this season. They play with a rhythm and a conviction that is very difficult to contain.”



