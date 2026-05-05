Doku: Man City Won’t Give Up On EPL Title Race Yet

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has declared that the team will not give up on the Premier League title despite trailing Arsenal by five points following a 3-3 draw against Everton.



The Belgian international, who scored a vital late equalizer, insisted the team will fight until the end.



In a chat with the club’s website, he expressed hope that the hard-fought point could be significant, stating that one point is better than none.

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“It hurts, obviously it hurts,” Doku told the media.



“We know how important it is to win those types of games, we did not give up, and we are not going to give up. There are still some games, we are going to fight until the end and at the end we will count the points.”



City face a hectic final stretch of games, including a matchup with Brentford on Saturday.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 1.413 1xbet X Draw 5.79 1xbet Brentford FC 7.42 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City -0.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Manchester City, Brentford has lost by at least 1 goals. Brentford under 2.5 goals Brentford scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. Brentford over 0.5 goals Brentford scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches.



