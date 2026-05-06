Premier League Clubs Battle For Dele-Bashiru

Three Premier League clubs are tracking Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru ahead of the summer window, Completesports.com reports.

Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth reportedly showed strong interest in the attacking midfielder in January, but had their offers rejected by Lazio.

The Nigeria international has also been consistently linked with Turkish club Trabzonspor.

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“Three unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru,” Sky Sports reported.

“The former Sheffield Wednesday player has two years left on his contract and talks with Lazio over his future are expected to take place at the end of the season.

“Sources close to Dele-Bashiru have told Sky Sports News that while he’s happy at Lazio, he is open to a move to the Premier League.”

The 24-year-old joined Lazio from Turkish Super Lig, Hatayspor in 2024.

By Adeboye Amosu





