Neymar Slaps Son Of Former Real Madrid Star

Neymar was reportedly involved in a training ground bust-up with the son of a former Premier League player. The Brazilian has had a whirlwind return to his boyhood club Santos so far.

He opted to leave the Saudi Pro League in January 2025, returning to the club where it all started in his native Brazil. After 12 successful years away, becoming one of the greatest Brazilians of all time, he received a hero’s welcome.

Injuries have blighted his spell at Santos, putting his World Cup dream in serious jeopardy. According to Globo Esporte (via GIVEMESPORT) a new setback saw the 34-year-old become angry on the training ground, and ‘pushing and shoving’ occurred.

Per the Brazilian outlet, Neymar became irritated and angry after being dribbled past by the 18-year-old son of former Manchester City and Real Madrid forward Robinho.

Also Read: Neymar Is Superior To Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe —Brazil World Cup Winner

Robinho Jr dribbled past the veteran winger at the Rei Pele facility on Sunday. Neymar responded by asking the youngster to ‘take it easy’ before allegedly deliberately tripping him.

That sparked a physical altercation that even escalated to Neymar slapping the teenager, according to at least one person who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

The bust-up is reported to have caused issues behind the scenes, with the representatives of Robinho Jr filing a complaint. However, Neymar’s people claimed to ‘have no knowledge about the subject’ when contacted. Santos have yet to comment.

Despite the heated exchange, Globo Esporte also report that Neymar quickly approached the 18-year-old to apologise for his rash behaviour before the training session finished.

There are suggestions that the two players share a ‘godfather and godson’ relationship, which was quickly fixed after the brief altercation.



