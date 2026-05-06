NPFL: Rivers United Won’t Stop Rangers’ 2025/2026 Title Charge — Uzoenyi

Ejike Uzoenyi, a former Super Eagles winger, has exclusively told Completesports.com that he is confident Rangers International will win this season’s NPFL title.

Rangers will equal Enyimba’s record of nine domestic league titles if Uzoenyi’s prediction comes true.

The Coal City Flying Antelopes are top of the 2025/2026 NPFL standings with 59 points, while Rivers United sit second with 57 points, with only two games remaining in the season.

Rangers Boost Title Charge With Bayelsa United Victory

Rangers gave their title ambition a massive boost with a 2–0 away win against Bayelsa United in Sunday’s Matchday 36 fixture in Yenagoa.

Also Read: NPFL: We Need Full Focus to Sustain Title Bid — Rangers Boss Ilechukwu

Fixtures for the final two games appear to favour Rivers United, who will travel to Wikki Tourists this weekend and host Katsina United in their final match of the season.

Flying Antelopes Face Tough Final Fixtures Against Insurance, Ikorodu City

This contrasts with the Enugu side’s final two fixtures, which include Bendel Insurance in Enugu this weekend and Ikorodu City in Lagos on the final day.

But Uzoenyi, who won the NPFL title during his playing career with Enyimba, insisted that the title is Rangers’ for the taking, regardless of Rivers United’s challenge.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Angers SCO 3.31 1xbet X Draw 3.415 1xbet Strasbourg Alsace 2.378 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Under 3.5 goals 4 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Angers SCO against RC Strasbourg ended with less than 3.5 goals. No Draw RC Strasbourg didn't draw in 9 of their last 15 Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches. Angers SCO under 1.5 goals Angers SCO scored less than 1.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 home matches.

Rangers In Best Form, Spirit — Uzoenyi

“I don’t think there’s anything stopping Rangers from winning the NPFL title this season,” Uzoenyi began.

Also Read: NPFL 2025/2026: Uzoenyi Hails ‘Toughest, Best’ Season As Title Race Heads For Photo Finish

“They are in the best form and spirit of their lives, and I believe they are ready for it. Everyone here (in Enugu) is anticipating it. The atmosphere here is electrifying. The players, coaches and entire staff are working towards it and, God willing, it will happen.”

Rangers Need Fair Officiating To Seal Title — Uzoenyi

Reminded that although Rangers are top of the standings, Rivers United have the advantage of playing their last match at home, while Rangers will face Ikorodu City in Lagos — a side keen to consolidate their top-three finish — Uzoenyi maintained that nothing would derail Rangers’ title push.

“I don’t think that will happen. Let both teams play their games and let the officiating be seen to be free and fair.

“Whether they play at home or not, or whoever they face, makes no difference. What matters is fair officiating — and with that, Rangers will win.,” the onetime Flying Antelopes winger concluded.

By Sab Osuji



