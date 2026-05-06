Nwakaeme Targets Cup Glory Ahead Trabzonspor Exit

Anthony Nwakaeme hopes to bid Trabzonspor farewell by winning the Turkish Cup with the club, Completesports.com reports.

Trabzonspor will face Gençlerbirliği in the semi-final of the Turkish Cup semi-final next week Wednesday.

Nwakaeme has made one appearance for the Black Sea Storm in the competition this season.

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The 37-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and will not be renewed.

The experienced striker lifted the Turkish Cup during his first stint with Trabzonspor in the 2019/20 season.

Nwakaeme returned to the Claret and Blues for a second spell in 2024.

He has struggled for regular playing time this season following the arrival of his fellow countryman, Paul Onuachu.

By Adeboye Amosu



