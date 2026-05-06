UCL: Arsenal Fans Played Vital Role In Victory Vs Atletico Madrid –Saka

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has disclosed that the massive support the team received from the fans played a vital role in their victory against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.



Recall that the Gunners supporters created an incredible atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium, including welcoming the team bus with banners to propel the team to victory.



With the semi-final clash delicately poised at one goal each from last week’s opening leg in Spain, Saka delivered the killer blow on the stroke of half-time to secure Arsenal’s place in the showpiece in Budapest on May 30.

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In a chat with Amazon Prime. the England international praised the atmosphere at the Emirates, calling it one of the best he has ever experience.



“It’s so beautiful. We’re all so happy. This was a high-pressure game, we managed it well to get to the final,” Saka said.



“It started before the game, I’ve never seen anything like it. They pushed us during the game. Let’s celebrate it together.



“There’s no way you’ll come to this situation and not have pressure. It’s a semi-final and we’re fighting for the Premier League. We block it out and focus on getting the job done,” he said.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Paris Saint-Germain 2.388 1xbet X Draw 3.505 1xbet Arsenal FC 3.21 1xbet



