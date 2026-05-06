EXCLUSIVE: Lookman Substitution Cost Atletico Madrid In Arsenal UCL Semi-Final Win — Bonfrere

Former Super Eagles coach, Jo Bonfrere, has blamed Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone, for his decision to substitute Ademola Lookman during his side’s 1–0 defeat to Arsenal in Tuesday night’s UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg clash at the Emirates Stadium, Completesports.com reports.

Lookman Substitution Alters Atletico Madrid’s Attacking Threat

The 79-year-old Bonfrere told Completesports.com on Wednesday morning from his base in the Netherlands that Lookman’s removal stripped Atletico Madrid of both speed and precision in attack, ultimately handing the advantage to Arsenal.

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“I watched the match. I’m not the Atletico Madrid coach, but when Diego Simeone removed Lookman early in the second half, he took away ‘speed’ from the team,” Bonfrere told Completesports.com on Wednesday morning.

Lookman’s Pace And Sharpness Missed After Early Withdrawal

“Lookman had pace and was effective in one-on-one situations. But when Simeone decided to take him off in the 57th minute and replaced him with players who are more physically gifted, I knew Atletico Madrid would struggle.”

Simeone replaced Lookman with Molina 12 minutes into the second half of the Champions League semi-final second leg at the Emirates Stadium. Bukayo Saka’s first-half goal proved decisive, sending Arsenal into Europe’s premier inter-club competition final for the first time in 20 years.

Arsenal’s Title Chances Questioned Despite Final Berth

Asked whether Arsenal could go on to win their first UEFA Champions League title, Bonfrere responded emphatically in the negative.

“If it’s Bayern or PSG, Arsenal won’t stand any chance because Bayern and PSG are more technically and tactically gifted sides,” Bonfrere said.

By Sab Osuji



