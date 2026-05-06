Borussia Dortmund Manager: Adeyemi Can Become World-Class Player

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has backed forward Karim Adeyemi to become a truly great and world-class player, highlighting his immense potential.



The German international has been lauded for his impact on the pitch, including impressive performances in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.



Despite previous rumours of a strained relationship, Kovac in a chat with the club’s website, praised the 24-year-old’s skills and urged him to focus on work rate and consistency.

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“I firmly assume that he can become a truly great footballer if he adjusts certain things. But for that, he has to believe me a little more,” he told the media.



“He has to work on his accuracy, his meticulousness. He has been given huge talent, now it’s about work, changing details and nuances that will move him forward.



“To do that, he has to use every minute of training.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Borussia Dortmund 1.545 1xbet X Draw 5.08 1xbet Eintracht Frankfurt 5.84 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Eintracht Frankfurt under 1.5 goals Eintracht Frankfurt scored less than 1.5 goals in 9 of the last 15 matches. Eintracht Frankfurt under 2.5 goals Eintracht Frankfurt scored less than 2.5 goals in the Bundesliga in 13 of the last 15 matches. Over 2.5 goals 6 of the last 10 Eintracht Frankfurt's away matches ended with more than 2.5 goals.



