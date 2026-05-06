Arteta Deserves A Statue At Arsenal —Champions League Title Winner

Former Inter Milan star Wesley Sneijder has said Mikel Arteta deserves a statue at Arsenal, after guiding the Gunners to a first UEFA Champions League final appearance since 2006, following a 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid in Tuesday’s semifinal second leg.

Bukayo Saka was the hero for the Gunners on Tuesday as his tap-in from close range proved to be the difference.

The Gunners skipper was quickest to react after Leandro Trossard’s powerful strike from inside the box was kept out by Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

But Sneijder reserved special praise for Arteta, who masterminded a gritty win on the night to help the Gunners reach the Champions League final.

“I looked at the players again, and Arteta already deserves a statue,” Sneijder said (via talkSPORT).

“He simply doesn’t have any top players, and with the current squad, he manages to push Atletico back, which is impressive.”

Arsenal remain unbeaten in this season’s Champions League as they eye a first ever Champions League title.

Up next for Arteta and his players is a trip to West Ham as they continue to fight for the Premier League title.

The Gunners are five points clear of Manchester City WBO have a game in hand.



