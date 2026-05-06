Arsenal Join Man City In Race For Chelsea Midfield Star

As Chelsea face continued uncertainty at the conclusion of this season’s campaign, Argentina international Enzo Fernandez has become a focal point of transfer speculation, teamtalk.com reports.

Manchester City are big fans of the 25-year-old midfielder, yet they are not alone in their interest. Arsenal and Barcelona are also keen and have been closely monitoring his situation at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez is among a group of Chelsea players left confused by the club’s recent direction.

Frequent changes behind the scenes have created a sense of instability, leaving several senior figures questioning the long-term vision.

Although the players have shown no immediate desire to depart, the appointment of the next manager will be crucial.

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They are seeking a figure who commands respect and has a proven winning mentality, rather than another extensive project.

Chelsea have no intention of selling Fernandez, who signed a contract until 2032 and remains a central figure in their squad.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 1.94 1xbet X Draw 4.06 1xbet Chelsea FC 3.94 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea over 0.5 goals Chelsea scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. Under 3.5 goals 4 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Liverpool against Chelsea ended with less than 3.5 goals. Chelsea under 2.5 goals Chelsea scored less than 2.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches.

However, should the club fail to stabilise and regain the full trust of their key performers, the summer transfer window could prove highly eventful.

Losing the confidence of star players might compel the hierarchy to reconsider their stance on departures.

Manchester City view Fernandez as an ideal addition to refresh their midfield, particularly following potential exits.

Arsenal are monitoring with interest as they aim to bolster their engine room, while Barcelona’s admiration adds further intrigue from LaLiga. The World Cup winner’s blend of energy, technical quality, and leadership continues to attract elite clubs.

Recent performances have underlined Fernandez’s enduring value, but the broader questions surrounding Chelsea’s direction linger.

Securing the right managerial appointment could yet allow the club to retain their vice-captain and restore harmony.



