Bowen Will Be Perfect Replacement For Salah At Liverpool –Owen

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has identified West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen as the ideal choice to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool



Speaking on talkSPORT, Owen praised Bowen as “absolutely brilliant,” noting his capability with both feet, pace, and finishing ability.



Owen specifically highlighted Bowen’s ability to work across the frontline, his high work rate, and his experience in the Premier League, making him a strong candidate for Arne Slot’s system.

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“Jarrod Bowen’s a legend of a player, West Ham adore the man, and rightly so. But if West Ham went down, he would fit for me, he’s absolutely brilliant,” the former Liverpool striker told talkSPORT.



“I was lucky to do a striking masterclass for a TV show we did last season with him and I couldn’t believe it. Honestly, left foot, right foot, bang, bang, bang, a real top finisher.



“I don’t want to upset West Ham fans, but if they do go down, he would be my idea of someone to replace Salah.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 1.94 1xbet X Draw 4.06 1xbet Chelsea FC 3.94 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea over 0.5 goals Chelsea scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. Under 3.5 goals 4 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Liverpool against Chelsea ended with less than 3.5 goals. Chelsea under 2.5 goals Chelsea scored less than 2.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches.



