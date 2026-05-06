UCL: PSG Hold Bayern To 1-1 Draw, Set Up Final Clash With Arsenal

Bayern Munich’s dreams of reaching the Champions League final has been ended at the final hurdle tonight. A 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain ensured the defending champions progressed 6-5 on aggregate – Ousmane Dembélé’s strike the difference overall, Buli News reports.

This hotly anticipated second-leg at a raucous Allianz Arena came to life inside three minutes as the Parisians took the lead. Bayern players, sporting their new kits for next season, were left reeling as Kvaratskhelia set free to set up Ousmane Dembélé who found the roof of the net.

Bayern managed to get some control back as PSG’s left-back Nuno Mendes picked up a yellow card for a foul on Michael Olise. The Frenchman almost profited from Luis Díaz’s aggressive press, however Willian Pacho read the cross and produced a sensational block.

Diaz himself had a go minutes later, firing wide after turning makeshift full-back Warren Zaïre-Emery inside out. Pandemonium ensued past the half-hour when Vitinha’s clearance struck João Neves’ arm. The Portuguese arbiter remained unmoved by the penalty calls.

Manuel Neuer was called into action, pushing Neves’ header past the post. The Bavarians ended the half with a flurry, albeit without a goal to show for it. Olise’s neat backheel set up Jamal Musiala whose low drive was beaten away superbly by the sprawling Matvei Safonov.

With Bayern fans feeling aggrieved that Nuno Mendes escaped without a dismissal for a hand ball in the first-half, the atmosphere was naturally tense after the break. However, in spite of Bayern’s possession, Desire Doué and Kvaratskhelia would be next to test Neuer.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Bayern Munich 1.675 1xbet X Draw 5.36 1xbet Paris Saint-Germain 4.05 1xbet

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With time running out, Josip Stanišić tried his luck from the edge of the box on 62 minutes. The effort was tame at best — reflective of Bayern’s malfunctioning attack. At the other end, Neuer has to be alert to claw away a venomous Doué effort after PSG countered.

The introduction of Alphonso Davies brought some impetus to Bayern — Olise and Díaz both kept Safonov honest with fairly routine saves. The reigning European champions had changes of their own late on, with Beraldo and Hernandez took over from Ruiz and Doué.

Musiala and Upamecano’s night ended when Nicolas Jackson and Lennart Karl became the proverbial last roll of the dice. In five minutes of injury time, Bayern restored parity as Kane slammed in an equaliser. However, mere seconds remained and time brought Bayern’s European aspirations to a bitter end.



