Why I Want Arsenal To Win Premier League Title —Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor ‘would like’ Arsenal to win the Premier League, but fears they will not get the job done, talkSPORT reports.

Instead, Adebayor believes Manchester City, the club he played for when he pulled off his infamous celebration in front of Gunners fans, will get over the line.

“If you ask me today, I will still tell you I think Man City will win it,” Adebayor told Gabby Agbonlahor and Shebahn Aherne on talkSPORT’s Sports Breakfast.

“But I would like Arsenal to win it. They were fighting for it even when I was there. This year, they’re doing quite well. The good thing is defensively, they are very good. But now, they have to win the last three games to win the league.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 1.413 1xbet X Draw 5.79 1xbet Brentford FC 7.42 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City -0.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Manchester City, Brentford has lost by at least 1 goals. Brentford under 2.5 goals Brentford scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. Brentford over 0.5 goals Brentford scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches.

“Man City dropping points against Everton, they will come back stronger. They will manage with their manager, the excellent team they have, they will do everything possible to win the last three games and wait for Arsenal to drop points so they can be champions.

“But trust me, it is not going to be an easy task for both of them.

“For the first time, I wish Arsenal wins it because they have been working towards this for so long.”

City’s 3-3 draw against Everton, which was secured thanks to Jeremy Doku’s last-gasp screamer, left Pep Guardiola’s side five points behind league leaders Arsenal.



