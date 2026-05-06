‘The Coach Doesn’t Like Me’ — Uche Opens Up On Tough Spell At Palace

Christantus Uche has opened up on his lack of game time at Premier League club Crystal Palace, Completesports.com reports.
Uche joined the Eagles on loan from Spanish club Getafe last summer.
The Nigeria international needed to make 10 league starts to trigger an obligation to buy.
The attacking midfielder has however struggled to make much impact at the Selhurst Park.
Uche was removed from Palace’s UEFA Europa Conference League squad early this year despite contributing two goals in four appearances.
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His last outing for the London club came in a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on March 6th.
Uche On Lack Of Support
Uche admitted he doesn’t feel the support of head coach Oliver Glasner.
“I may not have much playing time, but I am grateful for the fans who continue to support me and the team,” he told Read Crystal Palace.
“Your dedication and enthusiasm mean a lot and I hope to make you proud whenever I do get the chance to play but I know maybe it won’t happen again because the coach doesn’t like me.”
Uche has appeared 22 times across competitions, posting two goals and one assist.
By Adeboye Amosu
Best if luck Uche.
It’s written all over that the coach never liked you which costs you the AFCON and your Super Eagles place. I really wished you were at the last AFCON . Go back to Getafe and get your confi back