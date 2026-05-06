Raducanu Withdraws From Italian Open

British tennis star Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the 2026 Italian Open due to a lingering post-viral illness that has sidelined her for two months.



She withdrew shortly after conducting pre-tournament media duties, stating she wants to return only when “100% ready”.

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This marks her continued absence since March, impacting her ranking and French Open seeding preparations.



She has not competed since the Indian Wells tournament in early March, missing events in Miami, Linz, and Madrid.



Her participation in the upcoming French Open remains uncertain as she continues to work on her physical condition.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 2.043 1xbet X Draw 3.71 1xbet RC Celta de Vigo 3.9 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Atletico Madrid -0.5 In 8 of the last 10 LaLiga EA Sports home matches, Atletico Madrid has won by at least 1 goals. Atletico Madrid to score first Atletico Madrid scored first in 5 of their last 8 LaLiga EA Sports home matches. Atletico Madrid or Draw Celta Vigo didn't win in 10 of their last 15 LaLiga EA Sports matches.



