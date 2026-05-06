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    Raducanu Withdraws From Italian Open

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Raducanu

    British tennis star Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the 2026 Italian Open due to a lingering post-viral illness that has sidelined her for two months.

    She withdrew shortly after conducting pre-tournament media duties, stating she wants to return only when “100% ready”.

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    This marks her continued absence since March, impacting her ranking and French Open seeding preparations.

    She has not competed since the Indian Wells tournament in early March, missing events in Miami, Linz, and Madrid.

    Her participation in the upcoming French Open remains uncertain as she continues to work on her physical condition.


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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