Joshua Vs Fury Winner Will Receive Pure Gold Belt

In a bid to spice up the much-anticipated fight, a custom, specialized belt made of 100% gold will be presented to the winner of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.



According to The Ring Magazine, this unique trophy, distinct from traditional sanctioning body titles, highlights the immense prestige of the matchup.

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The all-British heavyweight dust-up is expected to take place in November, most likely at Wembley Stadium.



Neither Joshua nor Fury is currently holding a title, and it was expected this would just be a momentous bout between two elite fighters with no belt on the line.



Ahead of this fight between the pair, Joshua is set for a warm-up fight to help him sharpen his fighting skills after a long period out of the ring, with his last bout coming in December when he knocked out Jake Paul.



