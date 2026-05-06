U-20 WWCQ: Malawi Coach Invites Foreign-Based Duo For Falconets Rematch

Malawi head coach Maggie Chombo has beefed up her squad for Saturday’s 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final qualifying round second leg clash against Nigeria with foreign-based duo Faith Chinzimu, and Rose Kabzere.

The Young Scorches lost the first leg 2-0 at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne last weekend.

Malawi will host the reverse fixture at the Bingu National Stadium.

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Chinzimu, a midfielder currently plays for Swedish club BK Häcken FF.

The 19-year-old was part of the BK Häcken squad that won the 2025/26 UEFA Women’s Europa League title.

Kabzere, who is also a midfielder is on the books of French club Montpellier.

The winner on aggregate will secure a place at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place in Poland in September.

By Adeboye Amosu





