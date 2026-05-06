Amad: Man United Must Retain Carrick As Manager

Manchester United star Amad Diallo has backed Michael Carrick to become the permanent manager of the club.



In a chat with Sky Sports, Amad highlighted that Carrick understands the club’s DNA, possesses great experience, and has established a strong, positive relationship with the squad.

Read Also:‘The Coach Doesn’t Like Me’ — Uche Opens Up On Tough Spell At Palace



“I think the biggest change maybe is because the team is now more impactful,” he explained.



“In the dressing room, we are really together, every mistake is not a problem, your mistake is my mistake, so we are a team that doesn’t care if you make a mistake, you go again, so we go forward, we want to win as a team.”



“Everyone is happy to have him as manager. Everyone is with him… we will be happy if we have him next season as manager.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Sunderland AFC 4.16 1xbet X Draw 3.855 1xbet Manchester United 1.938 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights BTTS Yes In 8 of the last 10 Manchester United's away matches, both teams scored. Manchester United under 1.5 goals Manchester United scored less than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches. Manchester United -1.5 In 3 of the last 4 meetings against Sunderland, Manchester United has won by at least 2 goals.



