Ivory Coast Forward Haller Ruled Out Of AFCON 2025

Cote d’Ivoire striker Sébastien Haller has been ruled out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations due to a hamstring injury, reports Completesports.com.

Haller sustained the injury while in action for FC Urecht in a league clash last weekend.

The Ivorian Football Federation announced Friday on that the injury will keep the former West Ham star out of the competition.

The 31-year-old has been replaced by Evann Guessand.

Guessand, who plays for Premier League club, Aston Villa was initially named on the reserve list.

Haller scored the winning goal in Cote d’Ivoire’s 2-1 final victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the last edition of the AFCON.

The defending champions are drawn in the same group with Mozambique, Cameroon, and Gabon.

Emerse Fae’s side will start their title defence against the Mambas of Mozambique next week Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



