    AFCON 2025: Tanzania Arrive In Fes Ahead Super Eagles’ Opener

    Adeboye Amosu

    The Taifa Stars of Tanzania have arrived in Fes, Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

    The players and their officials landed in the city on Friday after spending around one week in Cairo, Egypt for their final preparation.

    Tanzania will be making their fourth AFCON appearance in Morocco.

    The East Africans will begin their AFCON 2025 campaign against Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the Complexe Sportif de Fès next week Tuesday.

    It will be the second-ever meeting both teams at the AFCON.

    The Super Eagles defeated Tanzania 3-1 in the opening game of 1980 AFCON .

    The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and Cranes of Uganda are the other teams in Group C.


    

    

