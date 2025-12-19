5 New Faces In Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 Squad: What They Bring To Title Chase

Every footballer dreams of representing their country on the biggest stage, and for five players, that dream will come true at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

With the tournament just 48 hours away from kick-off, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has handed maiden AFCON call-ups to Ryan Alebiosu, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Salim Fago Lawal, Tochukwu Nnadi and Usman Muhammed—bold selections that could shape Nigeria’s campaign.As the Super Eagles get set to chase a fourth continental crown,’s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN examines what each of the five newcomers offers and how they could impact Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 journey.

Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England)

A surprise inclusion in the Super Eagles squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Alebiosu will be keen to justify his call-up in the absence of Ola Aina and Benjamin Fredrick, who both missed out through injury.

Born in Islington, England, to Nigerian parents, the 24-year-old defender began his football journey at the Arsenal academy in 2010 at the age of eight before turning professional a decade later.



Known for his bursting runs and ability to track back swiftly, Alebiosu offers modern full-back qualities and is comfortable in both defensive and attacking roles.



Having made 20 appearances for Blackburn Rovers this season, he has scored one goal and provided two assists. Alebiosu could step directly into the starting XI, offering width and balance on the right flank.



Although he may not immediately displace Bright Osayi-Samuel, he remains a reliable option whenever called upon.

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa, Italy — on loan from Inter Milan)

Akinsanmiro has been one of the standout performers in Serie A this season, establishing himself as a regular starter for Pisa with a string of impressive displays.



He joined the Italian club on a season-long loan from Inter Milan in July 2025, with the deal set to run until 30 June 2026.



Born in Lagos in 2004, Akinsanmiro began his career at Remo Stars Academy (Beyond Limits FA), helping the club gain promotion to the NPFL in 2021 at just 17.

Remarkably, he once stepped away from football for several years to learn the trade of barbering, uncertain whether a professional career would materialise.



Now calm under pressure and tactically mature beyond his years, Akinsanmiro is widely viewed as a long-term solution in Nigeria’s midfield build-up as he prepares for his AFCON debut.

Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium)

The Owerri-born midfielder began his football journey with Campos FC before joining Madenat Alamal Football Academy in Dubai in 2019.



Nnadi was part of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles squad at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, featuring in all five matches played by the team.



In August 2021, he joined Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv, making his professional debut in April 2022 before moving to Belgian second-tier club Zulte Waregem on 19 January 2024, where he has enjoyed consistent playing time.

A high-energy, box-to-box midfielder—quick, strong in the tackle and capable of driving forward—Nnadi could be crucial in midfield battles against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as Nigeria pursue continental glory.





Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961, Croatia)

Lawal’s consistency with NK Istra 1961 in the Croatian top flight has earned him a deserved call-up to the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 squad.



He previously caught the eye with the Flying Eagles at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, notably during Nigeria’s 2-0 round-of-16 victory over hosts Argentina under coach Ladan Bosso.



In the current 2025/26 season, Lawal has made 16 league appearances for Istra, starting 14 matches.



With four goals and two assists to his name, his willingness to attack space and inject pace into play could prove vital against deep-lying defences.

Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel)

A native of Kaduna, Muhammed rose to prominence in Nigeria with Ranchers Bees before captaining Taraba FC at just 18, helping the club secure promotion to the NPFL.

He moved to Europe in 2018, joining Norway’s Sarpsborg 08, where he made 11 appearances and scored once. His career has since taken him to clubs including Pyunik, Tambov, Shakhter Karagandy, Hapoel Hadera, Sektzia Ness Ziona, Maccabi Bnei Reineh and Ironi Tiberias.



Disciplined, positionally aware and industrious, Muhammed offers defensive stability and structure—qualities that are invaluable in the demanding environment of tournament football.



